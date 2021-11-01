China donates sewing machines to Apia’s Vineula Women’s Committee

The sewing machines that included five over locker machines are valued at $25,000,.

The items were presented to the committee by the Ambassador of China to Samoa, Chao Xiaoliang.

Ambassador Xiaoliang said, "In the ongoing fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the world sees numerous female medical and epidemic control workers, community workers and volunteers braving danger and working around the clock, having fought at the front line of the battle and promoted the social development.”

"China admires the great contributions of women communities. Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that in the coming five years, China would donate another $10 million to UN Women to support the global cause of women's development."

Representatives of the village's women committee, officials from the Ministry of Women Community and Social Development as well as the Chinese Embassy attended the presentation.