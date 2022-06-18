Chinese company awarded Samoa govt contract

Samoa Observer reports a Cabinet directive dated June 8 that confirmed Cabinet's approval to procure the machine that will be managed by the Ministry of Customs and Revenue.

The container x-ray scanner is funded by the Asian Development Bank to boost border security and screen containers imported into Samoa.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio had recently tabled in Cabinet the Chief Auditor's investigation report questioning the inconsistency of specifications for the x-ray.

Tuala said the investigation from the Auditor looked at the process which he had not disputed and it was not conclusive because it did not clarify issues on the actual specification of the scanner.