Chinese forensics team completes backlog of autopsies in Samoa

A backlog of 13 autopsies were carried out in strict compliance with local requirements for COVID-19 prevention and control, the Chinese Embassy stated in a release.

At the additional request of the Samoan government, the pathologists conducted three more autopsies of current cases.

The cause of death of the 16 bodies were finally determined by comprehensive post-mortem examinations and the Chinese forensic pathologist team has handed over its expert opinions and evidence to the Office of Attorney General and Samoa Police Commission for further judicial procedures.

The pathologist team also assisted in a re-inspection on the scene of a hit-and-run case and conducted two forensic technical training lectures including crime scene investigation and fingerprint application at the invitation of the Samoa Police.

Eight forensic pathologists arrived in Samoa on 29 April following a request from the Samoan government to China.

They provided technical support of post-mortem examination on the backlog bodies which have been stored in the morgue for almost 1 year awaiting autopsies.

The forensic pathologists are top experts with high skill levels in China and they were granted with registrar by Samoa Ministry of Health.

The Chinese government provided the equipment for the post- mortem examination, as well as covered all the expenses including the autopsy, traveling and accommodation of the team, which cost more than 500,000 Tala.

Photo supplied Caption: Forensic Pathologists from China