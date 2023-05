These developments follow discussions in Parliament earlier this month, during which, the Human Rights Protection Party deputy leader Lauofo Pierre Lauofo, said that Samoa's "third gender" is accepted into the community and society reports RNZ Pacific.

Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa has said previously that while Samoan law is vague on matters such as same-sex marriage, it is still illegal for people of the same sex to have intimate relationships.