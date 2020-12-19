Clean-up in Samoa after major flooding

The Commissioner of Police, Prisons, and Corrections was in the front foot leading a team of over 100 staff members and prisoners in cleaning up and disposing of flood debris around the Apia Town Area.

In other places residents were bailing out water that had entered buildings.

Extreme heavy rain caused riverbanks to burst.

Dozens of families sheltered in evacuation centres as floodwaters threatened their homes.

“Cleaning up flood debris is to protect our country’s immediate health and safety and reduces longer-term risks to humans and the environment and of course maintaining the lush environment that illustrates the beauty of Samoa.”

“Despite tons of other commitments, the clean-up is part of SPPCS community work as well as rehabilitation for our prisoners,” SPPCS said in a statement.

According to the latest weather report from the Samoa Meteorology Division, a convergence zone remains west of Samoa.

Associated showers and gusty winds affect the group at times.

The Met division has cancelled the heavy rain and flood warning.

However, a heavy rain advisory remains in force for all areas of Samoa.

A flood advisory remains in force for all major rivers and vulnerable areas.

The Met division said wind advisory remains in force for all of Samoa and a coastal flood advisory is in force for all low-lying areas of the country due to high surf.

