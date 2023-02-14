Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle sanitation programme underway at Sa’anapu

The beetle is known to be native to Southeast Asia.

The beetle has devastated Samoa’s coconut resources and industry as it bores into the crown of coconut trees, damaging growing tissue and feed on coconut sap, ultimately killing the coconut and thus reducing commercial production.

With the elimination efforts in mind, the Crops Division conducted a sanitation and collection programmes in the village of Sa’anapu last week to continue its collaboration from last year when the village received support from the Ministry.

The Ministry said it continues to work in close partnership with the stakeholders especially the farmers to ensure they are equipped with the necessary knowledge to sustainably look after their farms, increase commercial production and incomes.

Photo supplied