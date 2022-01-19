 

Commercial flights to resume between the two Samoas

BY: Loop Pacific
07:25, January 19, 2022
The Samoa Cabinet has approved the resumption of commercial flights between the two Samoas.

This was confirmed by Minister of Samoa Airways, Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo in an interview with Radio Polynesia.

"Basically between Samoa and American Samoa is now open. We are now on a schedule flights between the two Samoas as you know before it's all operating on charter flights but I think we need to put back our schedule flights between here and American Samoa."

Leatinu'u said they are awaiting a report from the Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure on the re-open of the Fagalii Airport.

Adding that the travellers must continue to adhere to health advisory which remains in effect.

     

