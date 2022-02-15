Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton in Samoa

The UK High Commission office confirmed that the baton arrived in the country yesterday from Fiji.

The baton relay programme is expected to begin on Thursday at the Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee Gymnasium, then head towards the Samoa International Cricket Oval, Lakapi Samoa Gymnasium, Netball Indoor Courts and Government Buildings.

The relay will make its final stop at the Samoa International Cricket Association.

Athletes that will be participating are from weightlifting, cricket, rugby 7s, athletics, netball, wrestling, basketball, judo, boxing, beach volley, lawn bowls, swimming and table tennis.

Government representatives and members of the diplomatic corps will take part in the programme on Thursday.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in the English city of Birmingham in July.