Complaints about RSE allegations

Speaking with Radio Polynesia, Deputy Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo said a man and a woman from Si'usega were being investigated by the Ministry of Police and Prisons over the claims.

Auapa'au said about 10 people have lodged complaints against this couple this week and police expect more complainants to come forward.

Auapa'au said people have paid thousands of tala for the RSE employment opportunities only to be told their trip has been postponed several times.

He said this is not the first time police have found people pretending to be RSE recruiters and there have been warnings in the past about RSE scams.