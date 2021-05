The Fono Tele is the governing body of the church that approves policy and especially its annual budget.

This year, because of the global pandemic and travel restrictions, international delegates will be taking part virtually via a zoom link and only Samoa based delegates will be at Malua.

The sudden calling of the snap election for Samoa has seen the Fono Tele reduced to an eight day meeting instead of the scheduled 14 days.

The conference ends on Monday.