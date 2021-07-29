Cook Islands PM Brown congratulates Samoa PM-elect after court ruling

PM Brown said he wrote to his Samoan counterpart “as soon it was confirmed” that the Court of Appeal had issued a ruling in favour of Mata’afa and her FAST Party.

The ruling has ended a stalemate with former PM Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who refused to step down after his HRPP Party lost national elections held in April.

“For the last several months we in the Cook Islands have been following closely the circumstances surrounding the recent general election in Samoa and its unprecedented aftermath,” said Brown, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The calm, persistent manner in which you and your party pursued your rightful claims and the steadfast commitment of Samoa’s judicial system to uphold fundamental principles of your country’s Constitution and the rule of law in very trying times are both testament to Samoa’s highest cultural values and a tribute to you and the people of your country.”

On Friday, the Samoa Court of Appeal ruled FAST, which won 26 seats in the April election, was the country's legitimate government.

PM Brown said he looked forward to exploring ways to deepen ties with Samoa.

“The Cook Islands and Samoa have long enjoyed close historical, cultural, economic and other ties in which we place great value.

“Those ties have increased and diversified in recent years, and I look forward to discussing them with PM Mata’afa personally in the near future as well as ways in which we might strengthen our relations in the months ahead,” he said..

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption: Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown