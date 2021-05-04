Court challenges to Samoa election begin

Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese allowed petitioners and respondents a further week to get their arguments and counter petitions in order.

The Electoral Commission and candidates from the incumbent HRPP and newcomer FAST parties are accused of breaches of campaign practices in the run-up to the election, which was nearly a month ago.

Some petitioners have been approached by constituents asking them to withdraw their petitions including the Tautua Samoa Party leader Afualo Dr Woods Uti Salele in Salega Number One against the winning FAST party candidate, Fepulea'i Fa'asavalu Faimata Sua.

Meanwhile, a challenge by the FAST party against the appointment of an additional women's seat, which created the 26-seat deadlock, will be heard in the Supreme Court from Wednesday.