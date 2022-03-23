Covid-19 cases in Samoa increasing rapidly

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 454 cases on Upolu and 13 cases on Savai'i since the first case of community transmission was reported last Thursday.

There are no active cases recorded for the islands of Manono and Apolima.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa has announced the extension of the nationwide alert level 3 lockdown for another two weeks because of the rapid spread of Covid-19.

More than 11-thousand rapid antigen tests (11,588) have been conducted in Samoa since last Thursday and the Ministry of Health reports 15 to 19 years and 25 to 29-year-olds have recorded the highest percentages of positive cases.