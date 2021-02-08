Covid-19 restrictions delay Samoa autopsies

The Samoa Observer reports several bodies cannot be released to families for burial unless a post mortem has been done.

Officials say they are working on making arrangements to solve the problem.

Attorney General Savalenoa Mareva Betham-Annandale said a trip for a pathologist to travel was cancelled because a new Covid-19 case was suspected from a New Zealand repatriation flight.

She said her office was working closely with the Ministry of Police and Ministry of Health to make arrangements for the post mortem required for bodies of persons whose deaths are suspicious.