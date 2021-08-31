COVID-19 vaccines from Japan boost Samoa’s vaccination programme

This is in line with its National Deployment and Vaccination Plan.

112,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country last week.

“While Japan has been supporting Samoa’s effort to counter the COVID-19 pandemic through providing various medical equipment, I would like to highlight that the vaccine is the first case of our assistance realized by Japan’s new ‘Pacific Bond [Kizuna] policy,’ which was pledged at the 9th Pacific Island Leaders Meeting (PALM9) held last month. Under this policy, Japan will further strengthen our cooperation with Pacific Island countries to cope with various agenda such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Genichi Terasawa, Ambassador of Japan to Samoa.

“I would like to encourage the public to continue to learn about the benefits of vaccination and get these life-saving vaccines, which have been donated through the COVAX Facility by the Government of Japan. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death. Vaccination, along with practicing all the public health social measures will continue to keep Samoa safe,” said Dr. Boaping Yang, Officer in Charge of the World Health Organisation in Samoa.

Samoa, like other countries, will continue to apply tried-and-tested measures to successfully prevent and control transmission, such as physical distancing, masks, ventilation and hand hygiene, alongside robust programmes to test, trace, isolate and treat.

