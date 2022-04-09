Covid continues to impact Samoa prison inmates and staff

Deputy Police Commissioner, Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga told Radio Polynesia, that so far 25 prison guards have tested positive.

He said the number of prisoners who have tested positive is also climbing, but "they are in an isolated unit inside the Tanumalala Prison."

Leiataua said there is no nurse at the Tanumalala Prison to provide medical care for the infected inmates, but a nurse isn't needed as the majority of those affected are asymptomatic.

The infected prisoners are being given panadol as directed by the hospital.