Covid death toll in Samoa increases to 16

The Ministry has advised the public that information about the deceased will remain confidential out of respect for the families.

There were 2,214 community cases over the last seven days from 2pm, 17 April to 2pm 24 April, 2022.

The total number of community cases is now confirmed at 8,280.

The Ministry said the majority of community cases are confirmed in Upolu at 7,536 cases with 736 cases in Savaii and 8 cases in Manono Tai.

There are 20 people in managed isolation and four in ICU at the Moto’otua Hospital.

Members of the public are being reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice to wear face masks, maintain 2 metre social distancing in public places and ensure safe personal hygiene at all times.

“Those who are feeling unwell are strongly advised to stay home and isolate to keep your families and loved ones safe. Please ensure eligible members of the household are vaccinated at the earliest possible. Vaccination remains our best defense against Covid-19,” the Ministry said.