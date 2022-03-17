Covid-free countries not immune to food insecurity

Samoa's Minister of Agriculture Laauli Leuatea said that national initiatives to lessen Samoa's chronic dependency on food imports, were being held back.

"Our efforts have been slowed down due to the closing down of our borders and our state of emergency rules to limit the introduction and spread of the Covid-19 virus," said Leautea.

"These have resulted in further reductions in our food and income security due to the financial pressures of the regular disruptions in the food supply chain."

"Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and livelihoods, it contributes directly and indirectly to incomes of about 90 percent of our household investments."

The conference was hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Photo: FAO Caption: Samoa's Minister of Agriculture Laauli Leuatea attends the 36th FAO regional Asia-Pacific conference virtually