Crackdown on Samoan liquor companies

The chairman of the board Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio confirmed the move in a public notice.

All local manufacturers of vodka products, Olioli wine and other alcoholic beverages, and Talofa Plum Wine cocktails have had their licenses cancelled.

The board further made it clear the Sili and Moni beer remains suspended until further notice.

NGOs and concerned citizens had called for the local company producing Rover Vodka to be shut down after a man was killed by his brother during after a drinking session in April.

In March, Tuala told Radio Polynesia methanol was found in some of the locally produced spirits. At that time, he said tests were being conducted across the country targeting local spirits.

He said the methanol was used to clean the production equipment, suspecting that the alcohol could be tainted.

Photo file RNZ Pacific