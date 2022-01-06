Cruise ships book to berth at Apia harbour

It has been two years since lockdowns were initiated by the Samoan government following the global outbreak of Covid-19.

TV1Samoa reports Chief Executive Officer for Samoa Ports Authority, So'oalo Kuresa So'oalo, confirmed the bookings had been made but they will only be allowed in port if there are changes in the SOE orders.

So'oalo said everything is dependent on the National Emergency Operations Committee (NEOC) especially the number of people that have been fully vaccinated.

The NEOC said 86 percent or 104,827 of the eligible Samoan population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 117,020 or 96 percent have had first doses.

The number of cruise ship bookings will last three years.