Cut-off time in Apia for vaccinations

TV1Samoa reports the Acting Director General of Health, Tagaloa Robert Thompsen, saying the Ministry is finalising details but next month will mark 12 months since the vaccinations started.

Tagaloa said a lot of time has gone into administering the vaccines but the ministry has a lot of other work to be done.

He said they are now targeting April 14 as the last day for people aged 18 and over to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Tagaloa did not say if this will affect the booster shot roll out which is currently awaiting the arrival of a new batch of the vaccine.

This week vaccinations for children aged between five and 11 started with the roll out targeting schools with the Pfizer vaccine donated by the New Zealand government.

Current figures from MOH indicate 89.4 percent of the target population in the 18 and over age group have had both doses and 97.4 percent have only had their first dose.

Photo file