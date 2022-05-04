Cyclone season ends with no tropical cyclone, official dry season begins

However, in the period of January 16-18 a tropical disturbance TD04F tracked closer to Sāmoa islands.

Wind strength were marginal and had minimal impacts according to the Samoa Meteorological Service.

The Met Office said the official dry season has now begun.

A La Niña event continues to persist and as a result the position of the South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) is restricted to the south of Sāmoa

In the month of February, three flooding events occurred mainly on the main island Upolu.

Samoa Met said this is due to the migration of the SPCZ with close proximity to Sāmoa islands.

