Date for Samoa by-elections changed

A social media post by the Office of the Electoral Commission said polling day will now be November 26, and pre-polling will be held two days earlier on November 24.

The Office of the Electoral Commission said the Writ for Elections for all seven Electoral Constituencies will now be issued on 29 October 2021.

Nominations for candidates for all seven Electoral Constituencies will open November 1 and close November 5.

The seven by-elections have been called as a result of petitions against election night winners of the 9 April 2021 General Elections.

The by-elections will be at constituencies on the island of Upolu and only one will be held on the big island Savaii, for the Falealupo Electoral Constituency.

A'ana Alofi No 2, Sagaga II, Sagaga IV, Safata II, Falealili II and Aleipata-itupa-i-lalo are the six electoral Constituencies on Upolu who will be going to the polls.