Date still pending for Samoa by-elections

RNZ Pacific correspondent says there five by-elections, four in Upolu and one in Savai'i. There are just three election petition cases awaiting decisions.

Pending the results of the by elections, the 51 parliamentary seats stand at 26 for FAST and 20 for the HRPP.

The new Speaker of Parliament, Papalii Li'o Ta'eu Masipa'u says he has not received any formal notification of the results of the 28 electoral petitions from April general election.

He says once he receives the notification he will issue the warrants for the by-elections and the process will start.

Photo file Ballot boxes from the 9 April Elections