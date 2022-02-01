Decrease in petroleum prices in Samoa

The price of petrol decreases by 1.01 sene from $3.03 to $2.93 per litre.

The new rates were announced by the Minister of Finance Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo.

“Diesel will decrease by 9.12 sene from $2.93 to $2.84 per litre and for Kerosene will decrease 7.67 sene from @.54 to $2.64 sene per litre.”

“The marker prices for February 2022 are based on December MOPS International Product Prices which decreased by US$ 6.00/bbl. Freight rates were stable however the US$ strengthen against the Tala by 1.6%. “

Ongoing concerns regarding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the world economy continue to impact for crude oil and refined products.