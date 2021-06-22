Departing Australian High Commissioner grateful to have worked with Samoans

In a recent video message posted by the Australian High Commission’s official Facebook page, the diplomat thanked everyone she has interacted with over the years.

Moriarty said it was a privilege to represent Australia in Samoa working with the Government and people to strengthen the bilateral relationship, enhance business connectivity, people to people linkages, and deliver positive development outcomes.

"I’d like to express my deep appreciation to the wide range of wonderful people and organisations I have interacted with.”

“I’ve learned so much about your beautiful country and fascinating history and culture, the importance of community, church and family.”

Moriarty said over the past three and a half years, Australia has demonstrated its commitment to stepping up its engagement with Samoa such as the enhanced engagement in the health sector through the measles and COVID-19 response.

She also explained that Australia has launched the Pacific-Aus Sports Hub in Apia and is forging new pathways to help elite athletes gain important international experience while also assisting sports development at the grassroots level.

"We’ve worked in education, we’ve helped prepare teacher development and school management

policies and strengthen partnerships for inclusive education through our support to the education sector."

"And hopefully many of you are appreciating seeing more Australian news, sports, and entertainment shows on TV at home. There have been so many milestones over the past three and a half years," she said.