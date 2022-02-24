Destination in sight for Tupu Toa intern

The 26-year-old may have taken a slightly more twisty road to reach his goal but following a Tupu Toa summer internship with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP), his destination is firmly in sight.

Of Samoan descent, Marion grew up in Auckland and attended Mount Albert Grammar School (MAGS).

After a few years of studying at the University of Auckland, Marion took two years out to complete a faith-based mission in Nagoya, Japan.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life…I had been trying to pursue a Law degree along with a Bachelor of Arts at university and this trip really helped me regain my focus about what I wanted to do,” Marion says.

“It helped me change my lifestyle and develop some really good work habits.”

Marion arrived back in New Zealand, ready to work hard, and last year he completed his BA in Political Science and Pacific Studies and is about to start his final year of Law.

Summer internships related to his studies were proving challenging to come by for Marion, until he successfully applied for a Tupu Toa internship at MPP.

The TupuToa Internship Programme is an employment pathway that provides professional opportunities for Māori and Pacific tertiary students in corporate, government and community organisations.

Surprised yet grateful for the opportunity, Marion began a 12-week paid internship in November and finished up on Friday.

“I was not expecting to get the Tupu Toa internship but I am so grateful I did, I was really well-matched to MPP.”

Marion worked alongside the Legal Services team, which deals mainly with contracts and partnerships, led by Fonoti Seti Talamaivao.

The internship utilised his Pacific and legal studies, as well as his work mentoring and guiding Pacific youth at church, and students in his role as Co-President of the Pacific Island Law Student Association (PILSA).

“When I was applying for internships, I wanted a role which could help me see how to influence change in the Pacific community,” Marion says.

“There are many programmes set in motion to help Pacific people, but the real change happens in systems which influence policy and legislation, and I got lucky being placed at MPP, and seeing this in action.

“I also gained an understanding of how Pacific values influence all the work the Ministry does…I could really be myself there.”

Although the internship has provided many learnings, Marion says the main ones are to take more initiative and be more confident.

“I’ve learnt not to be afraid of failure or to ask questions – the only person stopping you from succeeding is you.”

Looking ahead, Marion says he is keen to practise Law, in a way which gives back to his community, which is at the heart of everything.

Picture supplied Caption: Marion Lavea, right, is Co-President of the Pacific Island Law Students Association (PILSA) at the University of Auckland, along with Iulia Autagavaia.