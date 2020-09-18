Digicel goes BIG on network, digital and community with 100% LTE

All Digicel sites are now 100% LTE making Digicel Samoa Limited the first operator to achieve this milestone in Samoa. The first phase of the upgrade project started in May this year with the final phase completed late August.

Digicel Samoa CEO, Mark Witthuhn said; “Our ambition is for every Samoan to experience and connect with loved ones on the best quality network. We are going Big on network experience, Big on being your digital lifestyle partner, and Big on giving back to our community. This calls for a celebration as the LTE upgrade now gives our customers superior data experience.”

In staying true to going BIG, Digicel is launching three new “Big On Data” plans with bigger data allowances so customers can experience the network performance for themselves. The Big On Data plans are: 4GB for $5 valid for one day, 10GB for $10 valid for three days, and 25GB for $20 valid for seven days. All three plans are available for purchase on the My Digicel App or by dialing *123#.

Furthermore and keeping up with going big on family and community, Digicel is also launching a new Top up and Win promotion for all its prepaid customers to win a share of $100,000 TALA in cash. The new Top Up and Win promotion allows all customers who top up $5 or more to win a share of daily cash prizes up to $2,000 TALA. We also have our Shake and Win promotion, with an additional total prize pool of $200,000 TALA.

“When you are with Digicel, you are also supporting and investing in local businesses and our community. Digicel is the only local communications network providing Samoa customers with world class internet services via the Samoa owned Tui Samoa Cable. Digicel is also providing cutting edge fibre optic connectivity to its Corporate customers via the Samoa National Broadband Highway. Moving forward, Digicel will continue to leverage its 100% LTE mobile network and fibre optic infrastructure in order to be at the forefront of Samoa’s digital transformation. Furthermore, when you support Digicel, Digicel supports Samoa by dispersing cash dividends back to SNPF members through its investment in Digicel (via CSL mobile). To date, Digicel has paid up to $15.2 million TALA in annual dividends,” concluded Mr. Witthuhn.

Digicel has also been instrumental in supporting the wider community through its continuous dedication and support to organizations such as Samoa Victims Support Group, Special Olympics Samoa, Coder Dojo and a computer lab at Samoa Primary called Tevi’s Learning Centre. In response to the Government and business community request for support with the COVID 19 pandemic, Digicel granted free access to learning and educational sites to students so that they can continue their studies while schools were closed. This continues and remains in place to date. In addition, Digicel made it affordable for families and customers to send credit to loved ones without any transaction fees.

“I encourage everyone to enjoy the best network experience with Digicel. Be a part of the network that has been there with you and is growing with you. Let’s go BIG together.”

Our customers can find out more information by calling our dedicated Customer Care team on 123 or visiting www.digicelsamoa.com or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/digicelsamoa for updates.

Photo supplied Caption: Top L-R: Digicel CEO, Mark Witthuhn, Digicel Chairman, Pepe Fia’ailetoa Christian Fruean.

Sitting L-R: Samoa Prime Minister, Hon Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi and Rev Elder Efu Efu