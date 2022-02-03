Digicel initiatives in the fight against COVID-19 in Samoa

Digicel donated $1000 tala cash to support the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) who is working 24/7 in the fight against COVID-19.

Digicel also took the lead in creating social activities for people to participate and win FREE Top up from their homes. A big part of these social activities included;

a “MASK-UP” Challenge which promotes the importance of wearing masks and reminds the community to wear their masks

initiatives on contact tracing through downloading and informing the public to support the Samoa Travel Tracer App by Samoa Tourism Authority

As part of returning to the workplace, Digicel staff are required to have a mask, vaccination card and the Tracer App downloaded onto their phones. Digicel Stores are also following the same requirements plus maintaining social distancing with hand sanitizing for all our customers upon entry and exit.

Digicel CEO Seiuli Deepak Khanna, said; “We will continue to support and uphold the guidelines from the Ministry of Health in our workplace and our team is also encouraged to do the same at home. We will also drive more social activities through our platforms to remind the people of Samoa that we are right there with you. Do it for Samoa.”

Digicel Samoa will continue to drive social campaigns, promote awareness and support the initiatives of the government in the fight against COVID. Top-up and recharge are readily available in all shops across Samoa and in the case, there is a lockdown, it will contribute to support the zoning method by the government.

In addition, a few of Digicel’s digital apps such as Playgo, GoLoud and BiP are also at hand and customers are encouraged to install them on their mobile phones to keep them informed.

The PlayGo app allows you to catch up with the latest news on the local channels especially with information regarding the fight against COVID. There is also premium sports content along with Filipino series and cartoon channels for the children and the entire Aigas while they are keeping safe at home.

The GoLoud app offers families to tune in to local radio stations and catch up with announcements, programs and news.

“In simple terms, Digicel has both of your TV and radio needs sorted right on your mobile phone and you can tune in anytime, from anywhere,” said Seiuli.

Digicel also has the BiP app which makes 10-way video calling much easier. There is also FREE messaging available on the BiP app that does not require credit.

Photo supplied Caption: Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa (left) and Digicel Samoa CEO Seiuli Deepak Khanna