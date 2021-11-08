Digicel Samoa welcomes new CEO

A proven leader in the business, Deepak understands customers and knows the Pacific business very well.

Commenting on the new role, Deepak shared; “It’s great to be home in Samoa amongst my aiga’s and uso’s to lead our customer-focused team. With a strong focus on ensuring that we deliver on our promise of simply more, I am looking forward to working with the team to keep finding new and powerful ways of bringing our Better Together brand to life with great value for our customers and our staff.”

Deepak had previously served in Samoa as Digicel’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) from 2016-2018 and as Digicel’s CEO in Nauru and Vanuatu.

Digicel’s Regional CEO-Pacific, Shally Jannif, said; “It’s great to welcome back Deepak to Samoa. We know his enthusiasm and knowledge of staff and customers will help the Samoa operations to continue its rise of a customer focused culture, thus positively impacting customer experience.”

“I would like to congratulate him on his new role as CEO of Digicel Samoa and to wish him every success,” she said.

Deepak was appointed as CEO earlier in the year and he has finally cleared quarantine and is ready to lead Digicel Samoa for bigger and better things ahead.

Photo supplied Caption: Deepak Khanna, Digicel Samoa Chief Executive Officer