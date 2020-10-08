Digicel shareholders benefit from WST$3.02 million in dividends

This is the second dividend payment presentation made by Digicel Samoa Limited during the 2020 calendar year totaling WST$6,879,222.65 (US$2.63m), underpinning Digicel’s commitment to Samoa and SNPF’s contributing members.

The presentation handover was made by Digicel Samoa Chairman, Pepe Fia’ailetoa Christian Fruean at its headquarters in Apia, and was proudly received by Samoa National Provident Fund CEO, Pauli Prince Suhren.

Pepe commented; “Digicel is extremely pleased to serve and give back to Samoa and our local community through dividend payments to SNPF our local partner. We are continually looking for ways to ensure that our customers and communities benefit from our presence. I must acknowledge that our success is Samoa’s success, and as our customers continue to invest with us, they are further investing in the future of Samoa. Furthermore, the great passion and pride shown by our staff in Samoa as they worked hard to deliver these results over the past few months despite the ramifications of COVID-19. I would like to thank you all for your continued support. Faafetai tele lava.”

In a humbling presentation, Pepe acknowledged the leadership, guidance and strategic support of Digicel’s board and local team. He also thanked and credited Digicel’s valued customers and business partners for their continued loyalty and support.

Pauli commented; “Our partnership with Digicel over the last 14 years, has been extremely successful as we see the consistent technological innovation and provision of world-class services in Samoa. And as our partnership continues to thrive, our SNPF members will continue to see a direct benefit, namely in financial returns. A big faamalo to the Digicel team.”

The partnership between the CSL mobile (and all SNPF members) and Digicel continues to reap significant rewards for the whole country. This is evident through the success and growth of several community development initiatives and grass-roots programmes to larger sustainable projects and partnerships that have positively impacted the lives of the most underprivileged and disadvantaged. As the country’s largest single private community investor, Digicel has been blessed to be a part of the Samoan people’s development and the nation’s success.

Since 2012, Digicel has paid back enormous returns totaling WST $18.2 million (with $6.9 million in 2020) to local shareholders Samoa National provident fund – the major shareholder of CSL Mobile.

Photo supplied Caption: SNPF CEO, Pauli Prince Suhren (left) and Digicel Chairman, Pepe Fiaailetoa Christian Fruean (right)