Digicel supports community through blood donation

With the Samoa Red Cross experiencing a shortage at their Blood bank, the Digicel Samoa team came together to support them through a Blood Drive Donation.

The Digicel CEO and staff engaged in donating blood. Many of the staff members felt fortunate and shared how great it felt to donate to saving lives and assisting healthcare workers through this initiative.

Digicel CEO Seiuli Deepak Khanna, said; “We would like to thank the Red Cross team for giving us the opportunity. We will continue to support our community and our people of Samoa in any way we can. It is part of who we are as a team here at Digicel. We do our best to support our front liners, healthcare workers, and all those who are involved in keeping Samoa safe.”

The Red Cross team thanked Digicel for their support and invited and encouraged more people to participate in the ongoing blood donation drive in the country.

Photo supplied