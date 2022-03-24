Doctor believes Covid-19 may have been circulating in the community long before detection

Toleafoa Dr. Viali Lameko has told the Samoa Observer coronavirus had circulating long before it was detected and he's concerned about the elderly, people with pre-existing health conditions and children under five catching the virus.

Toleafoa said the incubation period for Covid-19 - between exposure and symptoms appearing - is between five and six days and the most infectious time is one to two days before and two to three days after the symptoms start.

Toleafoa said people who have no symptoms are also infectious and he's appealing to the Ministry of Health to contact family doctors to help get more people tested.

Samoa currently has 622 cases of Covid-19 since community transmission was discovered last Thursday.

Photo Govt of Samoa Caption: The Vice-Chancellor of the Oceania University of Medicine, Manufalealili Dr Viali Lameko