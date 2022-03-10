Dr. Mema Motusaga appointed CEO for Ministry of Women

Although the selection process articulated by the 2004 PSC Act was completed some months back, Cabinet had deferred deliberation of the recommendation forwarded by the Selection Panel to await the return of the Minister of Women from overseas.

After Cabinet Wednesday, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa in a press conference announced the appointment of Dr. Motusaga and acknowledged all the qualified applicants who vied for the post.

Dr. Motusaga holds a Doctor of Philosophy from Victoria University in Melbourne. She is a published author with publications on Women in Decision Making in Samoa, the Samoa Election of 2021 and Youth in Decision Making.

Hailing from Saleilua Falealili she is a researcher with interest on social development issues, gender equality and gender disparities, disability, youth development, good governance, climate change and culture.

She brings a wealth of experience with over 20 years of professional services, largely working as a social and community development practitioner mainly in Samoa and the Pacific region.

She is joining the MWCSD after serving the Pacific region as the Adviser for Youth and Social Inclusion within the Human Rights and Social Development Programme of the Pacific Community (SPC – Fiji).

Prior to that she served the Government of Samoa through senior leadership positions with the National University of Samoa (Senior Lecturer Gender and Development Studies: Centre of Samoan Studies & Senior Lecturer Management Courses: Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship), Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development Programme (Samoa Gender Management Specialist) and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Dr. Motusaga has worked on a wide range of substantive areas, including youth and sports development, language and culture development, gender equality, violence against women, women’s economic empowerment, and women in leadership, project management, human rights, education and good governance.

Photo supplied Samoa Government Caption: Dr Mema Motusaga CEO Ministry of Women