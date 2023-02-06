Drug suspect due to appear in Samoa court

Samoa Police have charged the suspect with possession of narcotics, after a tip was given to Tuasivi Outpost stating he was selling marijuana.

Police responded to the call and followed through. Officers found the suspect's car on the road and was then brought in for questioning. The suspect's car was searched and was found with 8 small packets of marijuana, 10 marijuana seeds, utensils, Samsung A12 cellphone, one 12 gauge bullet and cash totaling $1258.70

The suspect was remanded in custody and until his mention in court today.

