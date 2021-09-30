E3 Samoa Trust initiates new project to upskill students on basic computer science

Students and teachers will now be able to learn about coding fundamentals and basic computer science.

During the launch, E3 Samoa Trust Chief Operation Officer- Togisala Tony Su'a-Leota said, "We know this is a very useful programme, especially for our kid's future, especially here in Samoa as we move into the digital world, we need to understand the digital language and that is the sole purpose of this project.”

The project which is the first of its kind was made possible through a partnership between E3 Samoa Trust and international companies like Code Avengers, Pacific Cooperation Foundation, Amazon and Education Perfect in New Zealand.

Samoa PM Fiame Naomi Mata'afa congratulated E3 Samoa Trust and encouraged the teachers and students to use the project and resources wisely.

There are 148 students and seven teachers at Si'ufaga SDA Primary School.