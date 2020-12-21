End of quarantine for batch of Samoa travellers

Chairman of the Center, Agafili Shem Leo, said more than 160 passengers from flights from New Zealand and Fiji on December 7 would need to have two negative final Covid-19 tests before they were released.

RNZ Pacific reports he also confirmed that 231 passengers on a flight from New Zealand 4 December had been released from quarantine last Friday, after all returning two negative covid tests.

Meanwhile a cargo flight from New Zealand which had been cancelled last Friday due to flooding at the airport arrived late on Saturday afternoon.

Agafili said after the stormy weather cleared and flooded areas of the airport were cleaned out.

He said while the plane only carried much needed cargo into Samoa, more than 100 passengers were on the plane when it returned to New Zealand on Saturday evening.