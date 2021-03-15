Environmental awareness programme targets Samoan students

“I hope for them to have an increase of understanding of how fragile our environment is, and also of the patriarchal things we can do as Samoan citizens, to minimise our impact. We can go further than that, to try to protect and improve our environment; to learn what causes climate change and realising that every one of us has an impact in the way we live our lives,” said Atherton.

He made the comments to students from 12 schools that were hosted by the Lanulauava Student Association.

There were students from six schools on Upolu and six from Savaii.

“These young girls are just starting out in life, but it’s great to start with the youth and then build their knowledge over time,” Atherton said

The Lanulauava Student Association is a registered association under the umbrella of the National University of Samoa.

Its 37 youth members come together with a common goal to raise awareness of the environment and become better advocates for change.

The President of LSA Grace Ah Young was grateful that the team was able to put together such an important event.

“I never expected that we could host an event of this magnitude so soon.” she said.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than encouraging climate activism in our youth, inspiring a change to their view of the environment,” she added.

The one day workshop was aimed at raising environmental awareness under the themes of fanua (land), measina (culture and people) and moana (ocean).