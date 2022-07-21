Ex-chairman of Samoa's National Council of Churches dies aged 86

News of his passing has quickly spread on social media with friends and admirers from all walks of life including many different Christian denominations around the world paying tribute to him.

Deacon Leaupepe retired from active service earlier this year because of his failing health.

He was known for being an eloquent orator and straight talker with a cutting wit who was not afraid of admonishing church leaders or political leaders.

He had called on the country to unite in prayer to find a solution to the Constitutional impasse after the April 2021 General Election.

The often outspoken Deacon also led an NCC delegation to seek a peaceful outcome to the Human Rights Protection Party elected members being locked out of Parliament last September.

One of the videos posted on Facebook yesterday was of a frail Deacon Leaupepe being driven through the compounds of the Moamoa Theological College & Seminary where he had trained.

Many people could be seen waving at him as the Catholic Church held a fundraising telethon last Saturday to raise funds to renovate the 145-year-old college facilities.

Photo: Moamoa Theological College & Seminary Caption: Deacon Kasiano Leaupepe