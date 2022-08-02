Excitement in the air as Samoa officially reopens borders to international tourists

After almost two years, Samoa officially opened its international borders.

About 200 passengers touched down in the evening on a Fiji Airways flight, the first and only flight of the day to bring in overseas travellers and team Samoa Tourism Authority presented them with gift bags upon arrival.

Inside the terminal, face coverings obscured the beaming smiles of tourism operators but cries of "talofa" (hello) and indigenous songs of celebration reverberated around the building.

Commercial outlets at the airport terminal were also open after two tough years of shutdown and they were well organised for the borders' official reopening.

The ground handling team of Samoa Airways wore new uniforms.

Reigning Miss Samoa, Fonoifafo McFarland was amongst the group of performers at the airport.

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern touched down an hour before the Fiji Airways flight.

In May this year, Cabinet approved traveling for the Samoan diaspora overseas.

Yesterday borders were opened to international tourists and one of them, Grandeur Woodruff said the love shown to them on arrival had already made her trip remarkable.

“I was caught by surprise, I feel so special after today and I’m glad I was able to catch the first flight at the official reopening of Samoa’s borders,” she said.

“I’ve been dreaming to come to Samoa when I saw photos on social media so I’ve always been keeping an eye out when Samoa will reopen its’ borders.”

Samoa long awaited and prepared for this day.

A series of developments and new processes have been set in place to ensure Samoa’s travel-ready ability, and that the health and safety of locals and international travellers is of priority, in preparation for the reopening.

Such preparations consist of training and upskilling for local employees, digital contact tracing app, upgraded travel instructions and testing capabilities.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa prior to the reopening said the decision was subject to Samoa’s vaccination progress and the removal of restrictions to facilitate quarantine-free travel.

Vaccination rates have remained central in the decision to reopen, with the most recent data showing almost 93 per cent of Samoa’s population aged 18 years and over, has been fully vaccinated.

The Fiji Airways aircraft flew back to Nadi last night with 96 passengers on board.

Photo by Talaia Mika Caption: The first passengers arrive at Faleolo International Airport following the reopening of international borders