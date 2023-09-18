Exhibition of Samoan portraits opens in New Zealand

Titled, Then and There, Here and Now: Samoan Portraits, the exhibition is curated by Dr Annika Sippel.

It explores how traditions of presentation and Samoan values from the past have continued - or changed - in Aotearoa New Zealand in the present.

Dr Sippel said Samoa's relationship with Aotearoa is unique, complex, and deeply entrenched in a shared colonial history that began with the New Zealand Administration of Samoa from 1914-1962.

She said Samoan New Zealanders continue to stay connected to their heritage and explore their identity through a variety of ways.

The exhibition is on until December.