 

Exhibition of Samoan portraits opens in New Zealand

BY: Loop Pacific
07:28, September 18, 2023
An exhibition exploring historical and contemporary photographic portraits of Samoans has opened at The New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata.

Titled, Then and There, Here and Now: Samoan Portraits, the exhibition is curated by Dr Annika Sippel.

It explores how traditions of presentation and Samoan values from the past have continued - or changed - in Aotearoa New Zealand in the present.

Dr Sippel said Samoa's relationship with Aotearoa is unique, complex, and deeply entrenched in a shared colonial history that began with the New Zealand Administration of Samoa from 1914-1962.

She said Samoan New Zealanders continue to stay connected to their heritage and explore their identity through a variety of ways.

The exhibition is on until December.

     

RNZ Pacific
Samoan Portrait
New Zealand
