Falealupo seat in Samoa by-elections declared to FAST party

In a warrant issued on Tuesday, Tuimalealiifano said that Fuiono is now a Member of Parliament as of the 24 November, 2021.

The first official election warrant issued by the Head of State, on Monday did not include the Falealupo seat.

Last week, the Supreme Court disqualified the candidacy of HRPP candidate, Tuitogamanaia Dr Peniamina Leavai handing the Falealupo seat over to FAST candidate Fuiono.

To date there are four new Members of Parliament declared under the HRPP banner and five for the FAST party.

Furthermore, the Office of the Electoral Commissioner activated on Monday the 10 percent constitutional requirement for women Members of Parliament, elevating two HRPP female candidates, Alimalemanu Alofa Tuuau and Fagaseali Sapoa Feagiai, making up the six women in Parliament quota.

The HRPP MPs' are Maulolo Tavita Amosa, Aiono Tile Gafa, Aliimalemanu and Fagasealii and the MP's for the FAST are Tagaloatele Pasi Poloa; Laumatiamanu Ringo Purcell; Maiava Fuimaono Asafo and Faleomavaega Titimaea Tafua.

As it stands, FAST seats increases to 31 while HRPP has 22 seats in Parliament.

Photo file Caption: Samoa Parliament