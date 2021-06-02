Fallen American soldiers honoured in Samoa

The US Embassy in Apia said, “Today (Monday) we remember and honor those sons of Samoa who served in the United States Armed Forces during World War I and World War II.”

The U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jonathan Lee Yoo laid a wreath at the WWII memorial along Beach Road on Monday morning to remember those who served.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States which honours and mourns military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May. The holiday was formerly observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.

For decades Memorial Day continued to be observed on May 30 and in 1968, the U.S. Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees.

The change went into effect in 1971, and the same law also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday.