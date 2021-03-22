Family of dead Samoan teen seeks answers

The Samoa Observer reported the incident happened at St Joseph's College last Friday when David Manuele fell on a concrete floor during a ''sack race'' and hit his head.

The student's uncle, Ulugia David Paono, said he was dismayed at the school for organising a sports event in the school hall.

He claimed no first aid was applied and that ambulance assistance was late.

There had been no response from the school regarding the incident.

Ulugia added his nephew's death should not be in vain but a lesson to all schools.