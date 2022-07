The Ifoga was conducted at dawn by the suspect’s family.

In a livestream video now viral on social media, four women from the victims' family removed the ietoga (fine mats).

One woman cried and said, "May God forgive you all."

A 60-year-old man and his 18-year-old son died in the incident last month.

The suspect in his 50’s turned himself in.

Police Deputy Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Tiai Keti confirmed that the alleged shooting was a result of a land dispute.