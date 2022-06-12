Family fundraises to help with funeral of grandmother killed in her Onehunga home on her birthday

Brown, 77, was found dead in her home in Onehunga, Auckland on the morning of her birthday on Sunday last week.

Auckland Police have identified a person of interest in relation to Brown’s death which is now being investigated as homicide.

A family member said, “We are devastated by the sudden death of Maria, our beloved mum and nana. She was well loved throughout the Onehunga, Mangere and Samoan communities, where she dedicated many hours to help within the Onehunga Primary School culture groups. Sadly, Maria’s body was discovered at her home on Sunday 5th June. It was Maria’s birthday, a day where we should have been celebrating her life. Instead, we find ourselves grieving and devastated the loss of a treasured loved one from our lives,” Lani Bartley wrote on the Givealittle page set up for Maria Brown.

“Maria was an inspiration to so many people. She had so much to give to those around her, even though she didn’t have much. She was a selfless person who would do the utmost for anyone in need . Maria was kind, beautiful, humble and soft hearted. She was the most caring Nana and Mum to her Children, Granchildren, Friends and Family.”

“Maria has left behind a twin sister both raised together in Salelologa, Savai’i Samoa. Maria took care of her mum for many years who passed at age 97. Maria arrived in New Zealand in 1995 and have lived in the Onehunga until she passed.”

Bartley said the page has been set up to help raise funds to assist with the Maria’s funeral.

“Our plan is to hold two services for Maria, one in NZ and one in Samoa. Any funds raised from this give a little fundraiser will go towards the funeral costs for both services and any other expenses relating to her burial.”

Over 3 days, 31 people have generously donated funds which amount to NZD$4835.

Photo file Caption: Maria Brown