Family upset at lack of new leads on Samoan teen's death

The family of Tu'uau Fasavalu continues to search for answers.

Fa'asavalu is believed to be a victim of a hit and run traffic incident, not far from his residence in Vaitele.

Acting Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo says the investigation is ongoing.

He said the police have made numerous public appeals for information, but efforts so far have been unsuccessful.

But he said the case remains open.

Police released video footage of a van they suspect was involved in the accident.

In an emotional plea three months after the accident, Tu’ua’s mum Rosie said “At the beginning of this tragedy, we told ourselves to forgive however, there’s a saying that goes ‘forgiven but not forgotten.”

“When Tu’uau was laid to rest, it felt like everything came back to ourselves, we began to question who did this to our poor son and we questioned why he didn’t stop to offer help when that person hit my son.

“My poor son I bet he was begging to save him but that driver decided to ditch him and not save my son. If you were so scared that people might hurt you at the hospital, why didn’t you report to the Ministry of Police? How could you be so unkind and cruel?”

She said their burdens would be eased if the driver reported the incident to the police.

Photo file Caption: Rosie Fa'asavalu and her son Tu'uau (inset)