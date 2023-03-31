FAO hands over IT equipment to support Samoa’s National Forestry Monitoring System

The equipment will support the establishment of a National Forestry Monitoring System (NFMS) and Forest Reference Level (FRL).

Assistant Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Division, Moafanua Tolusina Pouli said, "The IT equipment will be extremely useful in carrying out the necessary assessments and reviews to draft Samoa’s Forest Reference Level so the country can better participate in REDD+ activities as well as the Official report on Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) assessment for Samoa. This equipment will also be instrumental in the establishment of Samoa’s NFMS geo-portal."

The equipment falls under FAO’s project that aims to establish a national forest monitoring system that will support the country’s efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

A statement said the data collected from the assessments will help Samoa to better manage its forests and land, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable development.

According to Xiangjun Yao, FAO Subregional Coordinator for the Pacific Islands, "Forests are a vital resource for Samoa, providing a wide range of benefits, from protecting watersheds and preventing soil erosion to supporting biodiversity and providing livelihoods for communities. The establishment of a National Forestry Monitoring System and the implementation of REDD+ are critical steps in ensuring the long-term sustainability of these resources and in promoting sustainable development for Samoa. By supporting the monitoring and management of Samoa's forest resources, we are helping to secure a better future for both the people of Samoa and the environment."

FAO said it remains committed to supporting Samoa in achieving its sustainable development goals.

It adds the establishment of a National Forestry Monitoring System is a significant step towards achieving its goal related to Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation, including the conservation, sustainable management of forests, and the enhancement of forest carbon stocks (REDD+). REDD+ approach aims to incentivize developing countries to reduce carbon emissions through forest conservation and management, by providing them with financial resources.