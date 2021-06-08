FAST and HRPP talks remain deadlocked

The talks were an attempt to break the deadlock between both parties and they did not end well.

A statement issued by FAST leader, Fiame Naomi Mataafa said the talks have reached an impasse.

“I wish to issue this statement to let the country know of where we are at this time,” Fiame said.

Fiame and her party maintain that FAST holds the majority of 26 seats to HRPP’s 25 seats following the 9 April general elections and their members were sworn in on the 24 May 2021.

A Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected and Fiame appointed a Cabinet ready to govern the country.

According to Fiame, the HRPP leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi is saying that Parliament cannot convene as the ten per cent of 51 members or 6 women representatives in the House is not achieved.

Tuilaepa spoke about the issue on the 2AP programme.

He explained, now that the Court of Appeal had favored their appeal of ten per cent women representation as six women of 51 members of Parliament, plus the by-elections, only after those areas are made certain that a new Government can be sworn in.

“The Court had ruled a decision that there should be six women in parliament,” he said.

“Secondly (about the Court’s decision), these six women can only be official after all the petitions regarding the elections, plus the by-elections to follow.”

From Fiame’s point of view, the Court of Appeal has already ruled on this matter and the appointment of the sixth woman member declared void and that can only be determined after the election petitions now in progress.

Fiame believes the Court decision is not retrospective and can only be for the future elections as the writ of appointment of the elected members was given under the hand of the Head of State dated 16 April 2021.

She added that the FAST Caucus is meeting to discuss the outcome of the talks with the HRPP and will inform the public on any new developments.

She is also seeking continued support and prayers of the churches and the nation as the political leaders look to amicably resolve the current impasse to serve the best interests of the Samoan people, its democracy and the rule of law.

