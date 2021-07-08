FAST to ask Samoa judges to recognise impromptu swearing in

At the beginning of last week the Court ruled the ceremony illegal as the Head of State wasn't present.

But it said parliament must sit by this Monday or it could reconsider the previous swearing in conducted in a tent in parliament grounds after newly elected members were locked out of Parliament.

At the time the Fast Party leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa described the open air ceremony as a legal option, applying the principle of necessity, because all other avenues were blocked.

On Sunday night the Head of State went on television to go against the Court ruling and push the convening of parliament out by another month.

On Monday the rival HRPP wrote to police to lay a complaint over the impromptu swearing in, saying they wanted it investigated as a potentially criminal event.

The police commander, Fuiavailili Egon Keil, has set up an investigating committee.